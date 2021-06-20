$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.56. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $234.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

