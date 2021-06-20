$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.56. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $234.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.