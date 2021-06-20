$281.85 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $281.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $283.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $282.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE WOW opened at $16.63 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.