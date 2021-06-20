25,092 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of VNET opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

