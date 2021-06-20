22,603 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP opened at $30.81 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

