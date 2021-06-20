2,206 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.28. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,211 shares of company stock worth $196,035,079. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

