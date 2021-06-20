2,137,050 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WOOF opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 96.83.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

