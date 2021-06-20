$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.15. 1,677,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

