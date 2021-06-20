1,861,400 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,861,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.70% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 200,831 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after acquiring an additional 319,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares valued at $1,472,429. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

FOLD opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

