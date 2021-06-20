18,609 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $5,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 767,657 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERJ stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

