17,435 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.41 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

