16,970 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $113.12. 7,415,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,415. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

