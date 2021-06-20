16,614 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,614 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

