145,677 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.