1,344,700 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,344,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,371,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

NYSE VALE opened at $21.51 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

