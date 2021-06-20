12,521 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Quanta Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after buying an additional 135,808 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 79.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Quanta Services by 95.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,134. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.