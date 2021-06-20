$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report sales of $11.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.20 billion. NIKE posted sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.