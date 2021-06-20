10,100 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pinterest by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $4,488,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,136 shares of company stock valued at $54,309,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

PINS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

