10,037 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.