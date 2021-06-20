$1.73 EPS Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

