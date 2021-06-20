$1.67 EPS Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.57. Brinker International reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 289.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 795,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,776.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

