$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150,074 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

