$0.92 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.42. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,547.18 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

