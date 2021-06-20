$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.89. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 154,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $845.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.91. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

