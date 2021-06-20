-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,313. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.