-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Barclays PLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

SCPH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

