$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 231.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 78,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 42,330,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,092,847. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.