$0.25 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $74,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.