$0.25 EPS Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $74,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

