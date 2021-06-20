-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Fastly reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86. Fastly has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

