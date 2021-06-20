$0.06 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 1,222,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,967. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,371 shares of company stock worth $3,004,060 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

