-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,338.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,428 shares of company stock worth $9,678,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 685,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,404. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

