-$0.03 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). DZS reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DZSI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $21.53 on Thursday. DZS has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DZS by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.