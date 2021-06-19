Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 0.81.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.