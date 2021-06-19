Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,219,995 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.