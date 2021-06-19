Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $218.60 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

