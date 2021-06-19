Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 202 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

