Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.