Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 775 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 123.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

NYSE ITW opened at $219.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.42 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

