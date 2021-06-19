Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $236,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,086.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after buying an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,482,000 after buying an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,282,000 after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after purchasing an additional 867,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.56 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

