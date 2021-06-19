Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $369.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

