Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $172,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $237.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

