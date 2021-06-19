Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 185 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

