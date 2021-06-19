Zen Protocol (ZP) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00732678 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000268 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00158469 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.