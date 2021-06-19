Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZDGE. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zedge has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 33.80%.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

