Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to “Hold”

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

NJDCY opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23. Nidec has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

