Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) to “Buy”

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nephros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.