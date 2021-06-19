Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,879 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

