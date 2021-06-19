Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

