Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Vince has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.60.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vince will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 243.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.50% of Vince worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

