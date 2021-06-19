Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Hold

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

STXS opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.13 million, a P/E ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 80.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 724,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,674 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

