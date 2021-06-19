Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $792.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

